UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teen Shot Dead After Attack On Policeman In Russia's Tatarstan, - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:10 PM

Teen Shot Dead After Attack on Policeman in Russia's Tatarstan, - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A criminal proceeding on the attempt to commit a terrorist attack have been initiated in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan after a teenager attacked the police office, the Investigative Committee of Russia said on Friday.

Earlier, the republic's branch of the Interior Ministry reported that in Tatarstan's Kukmorsky District two policemen shot a young man, who had thrown two Molotov cocktails on the police parking lot and resisted arrest after stabbing a policeman with knife.

"The criminal proceedings have been initiated under Russia's Criminal Code's articles "Attempt to Commit a Terrorist Act" and "Attempt on the Life of an Official of a Law Enforcement Agency," the police said.

According to the investigation committee, a 16-year-old teenager attempted to set fire the police office's building in the Kukmorsky district of Russia's republic of Tatarstan early on Friday. During the arrest, the young man stabbed the policeman with a knife at least three times. A police officer in the area fired warning shots after which he shot and killed the attacker, who died before an ambulance arrived.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Police Interior Ministry Russia Died Young Man Criminals

Recent Stories

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

14 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.