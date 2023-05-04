Teen Stabs 2 at Belgrade School a Day After Tragic Shooting

A teenage former student of a private school in Belgrade stabbed two people with a kitchen knife on Thursday, the school administration said, a day after another teen killed nine in a school shooting spree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) A teenage former student of a private school in Belgrade stabbed two people with a kitchen knife on Thursday, the school administration said, a day after another teen killed nine in a school shooting spree.

The 15-year-old girl entered Rudjer Boskovic School campus saying she came to visit a friend. During a lunch break, she approached a 15-year-old student from behind and stabbed him in the shoulder. A teacher received cuts while trying to restrain the attacker. Both victims were treated for minor injuries.

The school administration apologized for the knife assault, which came as the Balkan nation continues to reel from the fatal shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School that shocked the capital on Wednesday.

Police said a 13-year-old male student of the school fired dozens of shots from his father's handgun, killing eight children and a security guard and injuring a further six children and a teacher.

The Serbian government said on Thursday that it backed the president's motion to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 14 from 12 and tighten gun controls. Serbia estimates that there are some 765,000 civilian-held firearms in the country with a population of 6.5 million.