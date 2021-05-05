UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teen Stabs 3 Children, 2 Teachers To Death At Brazil's Day-Care Center - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Teen Stabs 3 Children, 2 Teachers to Death at Brazil's Day-Care Center - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A machete-wielding teenager fatally stabbed three children and two teachers at a day-care center in Brazil's southern city of Saudades on Tuesday, media said.

The 18-year-old made his way into the day-care center for children aged between 6 months and two years and started attacking people at random, the G1 news website said.

He then tried to commit suicide and was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Daniela Reinehr, the acting governor of the Santa Catarina state, declared three days of mourning for the victims. She said she was on her way to Saudades to provide her support to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Governor Suicide Brazil Media

Recent Stories

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

30 minutes ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

1 hour ago

US, Allies to Pressure Caracas Until Venezuela 'Re ..

4 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Make USMCA More 'Worker-Ce ..

4 minutes ago

US Jails Neo-Nazi for 41 Months for Harassing Jour ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.