MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A machete-wielding teenager fatally stabbed three children and two teachers at a day-care center in Brazil's southern city of Saudades on Tuesday, media said.

The 18-year-old made his way into the day-care center for children aged between 6 months and two years and started attacking people at random, the G1 news website said.

He then tried to commit suicide and was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Daniela Reinehr, the acting governor of the Santa Catarina state, declared three days of mourning for the victims. She said she was on her way to Saudades to provide her support to the bereaved families.