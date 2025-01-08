Teenage Boy Stabbed To Death On London Bus
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a London bus on Tuesday in the latest knife-crime incident in the British capital, police said.
The victim was killed on one of the city's familiar double-decker red buses in Woolwich, southeast London, police said in a statement.
Paramedics treated the boy for stab wound injuries at the scene, "but he very sadly died shortly after medics arrived," the statement added. No arrest was immediately reported.
The incident comes after an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in the busy Leicester Square area of London last August.
A 32-year-old man was later arrested.
In September, a teenager was stabbed to death in the same area of Woolwich. Three young men have been charged and will face trial over the killing that the prosecutor described as "tit-for-tat violence with all the hallmarks of a turf war".
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called knife crime a "national crisis".
London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on X on Tuesday that his "thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community in Greenwich following the appalling fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy."
Matthew Pennycook, the Labour MP for Greenwich and Woolwich, said he was "deeply saddened that yet another young life has been lost in our community".
Office for National Statistics data released in October said that knife crime in England and Wales was up four percent in the 12 months to June compared to the previous year.
It was still lower than pre-pandemic levels, however.
The Labour government, in power since July, has pledged to halve knife crime in the next decade.
A ban on some knives and machetes came into force in September and the government hopes to prohibit ninja swords.
Recent Stories
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
More Stories From World
-
Teenage boy stabbed to death on London bus5 minutes ago
-
US sanctions top Hungary minister over 'corruption'15 minutes ago
-
Quake in China's Tibet kills 126 with tremors felt in Nepal, India15 minutes ago
-
US urged to do more to fight bird flu after first death15 minutes ago
-
US urged to do more to fight bird flu after first death25 minutes ago
-
Loeb limps home as teenager wins Dakar stage35 minutes ago
-
Avian flu risk still ‘low’ after first US patient dies from H5N1 virus: WHO3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar meets Somalian envoy & a senior UN official3 hours ago
-
Postecoglou wants trophy for Son as Spurs extend contract3 hours ago
-
Fourth 'Hajj Conference & Exhibition' set to begin on Jan 13 in Jeddah3 hours ago
-
95 dead as 6.8-magnitude quake strikes Xizang, China; military launches swift rescue operations4 hours ago
-
Quake in China's Tibet kills 126 with tremors felt in Nepal, India4 hours ago