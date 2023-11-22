Open Menu

Teenage Boys, 59-year-old Woman: The Palestinian Prisoners Listed For Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:11 PM

The vast majority of Palestinians slated for release under an Israel-Hamas swap deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, are teenage boys, an official Israeli list shows

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The vast majority of Palestinians slated for release under an Israel-Hamas swap deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, are teenage boys, an official Israeli list shows.

Israel released the names on Wednesday of 300 Palestinian detainees who could be set free under the agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, the first phase will see 50 Israeli hostages released over the course of four days, with 150 security detainees to be freed in response.

More detainees could subsequently be released at the same ratio of three to one, it said.

An AFP examination of the names found that 33 were women, 123 were boys under 18, and 144 were 18-year-old men.

The youngest was 14-year-old Adam Abuda Hassan Gheit from annexed east Jerusalem, who was arrested in May for "hostile sabotage activity, attacking a police officer and throwing stones".

The oldest was a 59-year-old woman called Hanan Salah Abdallah Barghuti, who was arrested in September for "Hamas activity including money transfers", it said.

It identified 49 as Hamas members, 60 as belonging to Fatah, the party which leads the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, and 17 as being affiliated with the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The others had no affiliation specified.

