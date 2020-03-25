UrduPoint.com
Teenage Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Suspects She May Have Coronavirus

Wed 25th March 2020

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said that she may have become infected with COVID-19 during a recent trip to Europe and urged all people with the slightest symptoms of the disease to stay home.

"Around ten days ago, I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever," Greta Thunberg said on Instagram.

People suspected to have the coronavirus are not tested in Sweden if they do not need urgent medical attention, she said.

"I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it's extremely likely that I've had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances," Greta Thunberg said.

When the teenager began to show symptoms, she self-isolated. She noted that the suspected disease was much easier for her than a previous cold, and if it were not for the circumstances, she would not even think that she was sick.

In this regard, she urged all young people to stay at home at the slightest sign of a cold, as they can transmit the disease to older people or people at risk.

