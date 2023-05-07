UrduPoint.com

Teenage Girl Killed, Five Others Injured In California Party Shooting - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) A teenager was killed and five other people were injured in a shooting at a house party in Chico, California, close to the campus of California State University, Chico, local police inform.

The drive-by shooting occurred early on Saturday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Chico, Police Lt.

Terry Tupper told ABC News.

Tupper said that the gunman opened fire from a vehicle into a group of people; a 17-year old girl was killed and five other people were injured.

Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge said as cited by ABC news on Saturday that the suspect was seen at two separate parties that night.

The five people injured in the shooting all sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Aldridge said.

