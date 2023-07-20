Open Menu

Teenage Girl Killed In Drone Strike In Crimea - Region Head Aksenov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 08:30 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) A teenage girl has been killed and four administrative buildings have been damaged in an enemy drone strike in the northwest of Crimea, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said Thursday.

"As a result of an enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) strike in one of the settlements in the northwest of Crimea, four administrative buildings were damaged.

The specialized services are working at the site. Unfortunately, it did not pass without casualties - a teenage girl was killed," Aksenov said on telegram.

Aksenov expressed deep condolences over the death of the girl, saying that her family will be provided with all necessary support.

