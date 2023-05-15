UrduPoint.com

Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student At School In Northern Serbia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 09:01 PM

A teenage student stabbed a younger schoolgirl with a knife at a school in northern Serbia, Serbian media reported on Monday, citing local police

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) A teenage student stabbed a younger schoolgirl with a knife at a school in northern Serbia, Serbian media reported on Monday, citing local police.

A girl born in 2009 attacked a younger female student at a school in the Serbian city of Zrenjanin using a knife, Serbian daily Vecernje novosti reported, adding that the victim was hospitalized with injuries.

Serbia has seen a series of deadly attacks on schools in recent weeks. On the night of May 5-6, 21-year-old Uros Blazic killed eight people and wounded 14 with an automatic rifle in the municipality of Mladenovac near Belgrade. He reportedly shot a police officer and his sister, and continued shooting at random people before being apprehended by police.

Two days earlier, a seventh-grader opened fire in a Belgrade school, killing nine children and a security guard and wounding five children and a teacher. The shooter was arrested but cannot be prosecuted because he is under 14. The student was taken to a psychiatric hospital.

The mass shootings in Serbia have prompted the authorities to tighten legislation on the possession and storage of firearms. As of May 14, citizens had turned in more than 13,500 firearms, including machine guns and assault rifles, and some 20,000 explosive devices, including hand grenades and mines, to the Serbian Interior Ministry.

