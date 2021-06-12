Teenage Girl Who Filmed George Floyd Killing by Police Wins Special Pulitzer Award

Darnella Frazer, the teenage girl who filmed the video of African-American George Floyd being choked to death by police officers as he begged for mercy, won a special citation in the Pulitzer Prize awards of 2021, the awarding committee announced at Columbia University in New York City on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Darnella Frazer, the teenage girl who filmed the video of African-American George Floyd being choked to death by police officers as he begged for mercy, won a special citation in the Pulitzer prize awards of 2021, the awarding committee announced at Columbia University in New York City on Friday.

The committee said it awarded Frazer a special citation "for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice."