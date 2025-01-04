Open Menu

Teenage Sensation Littler Storms To World Darts Title

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Teenage sensation Littler storms to world darts title

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Luke Littler became darts' youngest world champion at just 17 after thrashing three-time winner Michael van Gerwen in front of an adoring home crowd at London's Alexandra Palace on Friday.

Littler became a national phenomenon in England with his shock run to the final 12 months ago before being defeated by Luke Humphries.

This time there was no stopping "Luke the Nuke" as he stormed past Dutchman Van Gerwen by seven sets to three.

"I can't believe it," Littler told Sky Sports. "Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy but you have to get through a tough field."

Littler, who posted a three-dart average of 102.7, stormed into a 4-0 lead.

And he showed no signs of nerves to close out the biggest win of his career and the £500,000 ($622,000) first prize in style.

"At 2-0 up I started getting nervous but I said to myself 'just relax'," he added.

"I was throwing for the match but to get it over and done with was special."

Littler's success has inspired a boom for darts over the past 12 months.

His defeat to Humphries 12 months ago was the most-watched sports event, outside football, in broadcaster Sky Sports' 34-year history with 4.8 million viewers.

Littler also came above British prime minister Keir Starmer and King Charles in Google's most searched for people of 2024 in the UK.

"I sometimes say every 17 years a star gets born and he's one of them," said Van Gerwen, who had been the previous youngest winner when he lifted the title in 2014 aged 24.

"Every moment he got to hurt me, he did."

Related Topics

UK Football Prime Minister World Google Sports London Van Lead Event Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

10 hours ago
 Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

10 hours ago
 AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environm ..

AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues

10 hours ago
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled hous ..

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects

10 hours ago
 Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

10 hours ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of ..

Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

10 hours ago
 Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test ..

Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match

10 hours ago
 Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cult ..

Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation

10 hours ago

More Stories From World