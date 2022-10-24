UrduPoint.com

Teenager Ethan Crumbley Pleads Guilty In Michigan School Shooting - Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Teenager Ethan Crumbley Pleads Guilty in Michigan School Shooting - Court

Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty on Monday to all 24 charges he faced for killing four students and injuring several others in a school shooting in Michigan last November, according to a court hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty on Monday to all 24 charges he faced for killing four students and injuring several others in a school shooting in Michigan last November, according to a court hearing.

The 24 charges include terrorism causing death and first-degree premeditated murder, among other felonies, some of which mean he faces up to life in prison without parole. Crumbley's lawyers had previously notified the court of his intention to claim an insanity defense, but ultimately changed their approach.

Crumbley, now 16, attacked his peers at Oxford High School on November 30 last year. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in obtaining the gun used in the shooting and failing to prevent the incident after not taking seriously reports from the school about their son's disturbing behavior.

A review hearing at the Oakland County Circuit Court is scheduled for November 29, with a sentencing hearing expected to follow.

