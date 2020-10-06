Teenager From Western Germany Caught Planning Attack on Synagogue or Mosque - Reports

A teenager from North Rhine-Westphalia, a federal land in western Germany, was caught planning an attack on a synagogue or mosque and preparing an improvised explosive device, German media reported, citing the head of the counter-terrorism department of the Dusseldorf prosecutor's office, Markus Kasper

According to FOCUS Online, the 14-year-old teenager was encouraging his classmate on the WhatsApp messenger to attack a synagogue or mosque with a firearm or knife. In addition, he conducted a test detonation of an improvised explosive device using a firecracker.

Other students at the school managed to warn law enforcement agencies about the would-be terrorist's intentions before he chose a time and place for the attack, the publication said.