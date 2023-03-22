Teenager Killed, Five More People Injured in Shooting in Wisconsin - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A 15-year-old teenager died and five others were injured in a shooting in the city of Milwaukee in the northeastern US state of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee police department said.

"Milwaukee Police are investigating a multiple shooting that occurred on Monday, March 20th, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.

m. (04:25 GMT Tuesday) ... A 15-year-old Milwaukee male was pronounced deceased at the scene," the police said via the Atlas One platform.

The report added that five female victims received non-fatal injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and looking for suspects.