Teenager Killed in French City of Montpellier After FIFA World Cup Semifinal - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A teenage boy died in the French city of Montpellier during unrest after the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco, local authorities said on Thursday.

The boy was hospitalized after being hit by a taxi; however, doctors were unable to save his life. The taxi driver fled the scene, but his car has already been found, and the police are investigating the incident, the authorities of the Herault department said in a statement.

The victim was 14 years old, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

A video of the incident later emerged on social media showing that the driver made some sudden moves, turned the vehicle around and ran over the young boy, while trying to avoid a group of people that surrounded the car in an attempt to rip the French flag hanging from the window.

On Wednesday, the French national football team defeated the Moroccan squad 2-0 in the second semifinal match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Riots broke out in several French cities following the match. Over 100 people were reportedly detained in Paris after the clashes between football fans and the police.