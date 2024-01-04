Open Menu

Teenager Littler Loses Darts World Final To Humphries

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Teenager Littler loses darts world final to Humphries

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Sixteen-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler's dreams of clinching the world title were dashed on Wednesday when Luke Humphries took five sets in a row from 4-2 down to triumph 7-4 in the final.

World youth champion Littler had stunned the tournament by his magical run to the championship finale, having arrived in London ranked a lowly 164 in the world.

The teenager, after a nervy start, found his form and had a dart to lead 5-2 as he tried to become the sport's youngest world champion.

But Littler missed a tough double two, paving the way for a Humphries fight back in front of a packed crowd at Alexandra Palace as the 28-year-old world number one defeated his fellow Englishman to win a maiden world title.

Related Topics

World London Lead From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

11 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

11 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

12 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

12 hours ago
At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

12 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

12 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

12 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

12 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

12 hours ago
 Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against r ..

Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World