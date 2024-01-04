Teenager Littler loses darts world final to Humphries

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Sixteen-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler's dreams of clinching the world title were dashed on Wednesday when Luke Humphries took five sets in a row from 4-2 down to triumph 7-4 in the final.

World youth champion Littler had stunned the tournament by his magical run to the championship finale, having arrived in London ranked a lowly 164 in the world.

The teenager, after a nervy start, found his form and had a dart to lead 5-2 as he tried to become the sport's youngest world champion.

But Littler missed a tough double two, paving the way for a Humphries fight back in front of a packed crowd at Alexandra Palace as the 28-year-old world number one defeated his fellow Englishman to win a maiden world title.