Teenager On Bicycle Stabs Two Israelis At West Bank Checkpoint
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM
A 15-year-old Palestinian boy riding a bicycle stabbed two Israeli security personnel at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday before he was shot dead, police said
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A 15-year-old Palestinian boy riding a bicycle stabbed two Israeli security personnel at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday before he was shot dead, police said.
The attack occurred at around 8:15 am (0615 GMT) at the Tunnels checkpoint south of Jerusalem when the teenager arrived on a bicycle, the force said in a statement.
"When security forces at the crossing attempted to check him, the boy drew a knife and began stabbing the forces present at the scene," the police said.
"An armed civilian guard immediately engaged with the boy, and simultaneously IDF (army) forces at the location responded with precise gunfire neutralising the boy."
A female soldier and a civilian armed guard were wounded in the stabbing, the police said, adding their injuries were "mild to moderate".
Police later pronounced the attacker dead.
Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that the Palestinian teenager was "left to bleed until he died" by security forces at the checkpoint.
The knife attack comes a day after a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died after being shot by Israeli border police at a refugee camp in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Rami Hamdan al-Halhuli, 12, suffered a fatal gunshot wound during clashes between residents of the Shuafat refugee camp and police, who said the child had aimed fireworks at them.
Hundreds of extra police have been deployed in the Old City of east Jerusalem since the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan began on Monday.
myl-jd/kir
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
PSX stays bearish, loses 753 more points
More Stories From World
-
Rwanda court upholds election ban on opposition politician3 minutes ago
-
Gunman surrenders after three-hour hostage ordeal on Rio bus3 minutes ago
-
Wales recall North for Six Nations wooden spoon decider with Italy13 minutes ago
-
China hopes India will jointly work to find solution to border issue: Wang Wenbin23 minutes ago
-
What's included in the new EU law on AI23 minutes ago
-
Rwanda court upholds election ban on opposition politician33 minutes ago
-
Pro-Kyiv militias urge civilians to flee Russian border cities53 minutes ago
-
Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US1 hour ago
-
Arrest after Coptic monks killed in South Africa1 hour ago
-
Attack on Navalny ally Volkov likely 'organised by Russia': Lithuania1 hour ago
-
Charles de Gaulle's son dies aged 102: family2 hours ago
-
Denmark says spending boost will surpass NATO target2 hours ago