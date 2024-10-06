Open Menu

Teenager 'stabbed 50 Times', Burned Alive In Marseille: Prosecutors

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A 15-year-old boy was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive this week in the southern French city of Marseille in an apparent case of drug-related violence, prosecutors said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone said the teenager was murdered on Wednesday, describing the case as one of "unprecedented savagery."

Marseille, France's second-largest city but also one of its poorest, is plagued by drug-related violence.

Bessone said that victims and perpetrators of such violence were getting increasingly younger.

The city has in recent years witnessed a turf war for control of the highly profitable drug market between various clans including DZ Mafia.

The teenager had been hired by a 23-year-old prisoner to intimidate a competitor by setting fire to his door, the prosecutor said, adding he had been promised 2,000 Euros.

The teenager had however been spotted by members of a rival gang who repeatedly stabbed him then set him on fire, he added.

The same prisoner then recruited a 14-year-old minor to carry out a revenge attack and kill a member of the Blacks gang, promising to pay him 50,000 euros.

The 14-year-old hired a 36-year-old driver who angered the minor and ended up being killed.

The two latest cases mean that the number of drug-related killings in Marseille has risen to 17 since the start of the year.

By comparison, a total of 49 people were killed in drug related violence in Marseille in 2023.

