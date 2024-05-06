Teenager turns self in after attack on German politician

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A 17-year-old turned himself in to German police Sunday after an attack on a lawmaker that the country's leaders decried as a threat to democracy, as thousands turned out to march against political violence.

The teenager reported to police in the eastern city of Dresden early Sunday morning and said he was "the perpetrator who had knocked down the SPD politician", police said in a statement.

Matthias Ecke, 41, a European parliament lawmaker for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), was set upon by four attackers as he put up EU election posters in Dresden on Friday night, according to police.

Ecke was "seriously injured" and required an operation after the attack, his party said.

Scholz on Saturday condemned the attack as a threat to democracy.

"We must never accept such acts of violence," he said.

"If an attack with a political motive... is confirmed just a few weeks from the European elections, this serious act of violence would also be a serious act against democracy," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

Police later Sunday wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the 17-year-old, who had no previous criminal record, had so far "not commented on the motive for the offence".

Armin Schuster, interior minister for Saxony state, said police were still searching for the other attackers and he urged them to turn themselves in.