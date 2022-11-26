UrduPoint.com

Teenager Who Carried Out Deadly Shootings At Two Brazilian Schools Arrested - Governor

Published November 26, 2022

Teenager Who Carried Out Deadly Shootings at Two Brazilian Schools Arrested - Governor

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The teenage shooter, who attacked two schools in the Brazilian city of Aracruz in the state of Espirito Santo, resulting in the death of three people, has been arrested, Espirito Santo Governor Renato Casagrande said.

"Our security teams caught up with the attacker who, cowardly, attacked two schools in Aracruz. I declared three days of official mourning as a sign of grief for the irreparable losses. We will continue to investigate the motives and, soon, we will have new clarifications," Casagrande wrote on Twitter on Friday.

According to local media reports, on Friday morning, a 16-year-old rushed into a staff room in a state school and killed two teachers, then jumped into a car and headed to a private school on the same avenue, where he killed a student.

Apart from the three dead, eleven other people were also injured in the shootings, according to local media reports. The shooter was reportedly a student at one of the schools.

