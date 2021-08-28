UrduPoint.com

Teenager Wounded By Israeli Soldiers Dies In Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 03:17 PM

Teenager Wounded by Israeli Soldiers Dies in Gaza Strip

A Palestinian teenager who was severely injured on the border of the Palestinian enclave last Saturday died in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry told reporters

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) A Palestinian teenager who was severely injured on the border of the Palestinian enclave last Saturday died in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry told reporters.

"A 12-year-old Palestinian teenager, who was injured last Saturday [August 21] when Israeli militants opened fire on Palestinian protesters on the border with the enclave has died," the statement said.

On August 21, Palestinians held a rally on the border of the Gaza Strip to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of an arson attack on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and to protest the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel. Around 40 people were injured during the unrest, and one of them died several days later.

