Teenagers Aged 12 to 17 Allowed to Receive Pfizer Vaccine in Netherlands - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Teenagers aged 12 to 17 in the Netherlands will be able to be get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Hugo de Jonge, the country's acting health minister, announced on Wednesday.

"Young people born in 2004 will first be able to sign up for vaccinations from Friday [July 2]," de Jonge said in a statement.

Adolescents in the 12 to 17 age group born in other years will be able to get vaccinated afterwards.

De Jonge added that teenagers have also been heavily affected by the pandemic, and vaccinating young people will allow the Netherlands to prevent a new surge in the spread of the virus in the fall.

The decision was made after the Dutch Health Council made a positive recommendation for the Pfizer/BioNTech drug to be used in adolescents 12-17 years old.

Some 5 million have already been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the Netherlands, and another 4 million have received only their first shot. The country's authorities expect everyone who wants to get vaccinated to receive the first injection by mid-July.

The vaccine rollout began in the country on January 6. During the first stage, the priority was given to nursing home employees and other health care workers directly involved in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Then the vaccination began for people over 80 years old, living at home. Starting March 6, people from 75 to 79 years old were invited to get the shot. Mass vaccination of the population has been going on since May.