Teenagers Detained In Russia's South-West Admit Plans To Kill 'Around 40 People' - FSB

Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

Teenagers Detained in Russia's South-West Admit Plans to Kill 'Around 40 People' - FSB

The teenagers, detained in Russia's south-western city of Saratov for preparing to stage a mass murder in a local educational facility, have admitted their intention to kill around 40 people, according to the video released by the Federal Security Service (FSB)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The teenagers, detained in Russia's south-western city of Saratov for preparing to stage a mass murder in a local educational facility, have admitted their intention to kill around 40 people, according to the video released by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The FSB said earlier on Wednesday that the two teenagers, both born in 2005, planned to use fire arms and incendiary mixtures during the attack.

"I do not care ... Igor wanted [to kill] around 40 people," one of the teenagers, Evgeny, said, when asked how many fatalities they wanted to cause.

Apart from that, the boy said the attack was intended as a revenge.

Meanwhile, Igor said that the attack was due to happen in May, while the exact date was not set.

