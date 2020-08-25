UrduPoint.com
Teenagers Killed By Angolan Police Enforcing Virus Rules: Amnesty

Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:59 PM

Angolan security forces killed at least seven young men, including minors, when violently enforcing coronavirus lockdown rules between May and July, Amnesty International said Tuesday

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Angolan security forces killed at least seven young men, including minors, when violently enforcing coronavirus lockdown rules between May and July, Amnesty International said Tuesday.

Most of the victims were teenagers allegedly shot dead by police and army officers, who either fired at them directly or hit the boys accidentally.

Security forces used "excessive and unlawful force" in dealing with coronavirus lockdown breaches, the watchdog reported after a joint investigation with Angolan rights group OMUNGA.

"One teenage boy was shot in the face while he lay injured; another was killed when police fired on a group of friends practising at a sports field," said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International director for eastern and southern Africa.

"A state of emergency is no excuse for such outrageous human rights violations." The youngest confirmed victim was a 14-year-old said to have been accidentally killed in May when police fired into the air to disperse a crowd of people working on fishing boats.

In June, a 15-year-old was allegedly shot in the back outside his aunt's house as police used firearms to disperse a street crowd.

Amnesty and OMUNGA say they verified five other similar killings but believe the "true death toll" could be "much higher".

They have called for an independent and "transparent" investigation into the deaths to bring perpetrators to justice.

Angolan police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The government imposed restrictions in March to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Soldiers were deployed to help police implement the new rules.

But people have continued to mass at markets and water points -- breaching curfews and gathering bans.

Most Angolans have failed to benefit from vast oil and mineral reserves that amassed wealth in the hands of a political elite.

For many, poverty and lack of access to basic services outweight concerns about catching coronavirus, which has infected over 2,200 people and killed 100 to date.

