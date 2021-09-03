Teens who bullied boy to death in Finland jailed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A Finnish court on Friday sentenced three boys to between eight and 10 years in prison for torturing and beating a former classmate to death in a crime that horrified the country.

The offence, which was ruled a murder, followed weeks of bullying by the offenders, who were aged 16 when the crime was committed in December 2020.

The defendants all denied that they attempted to murder the victim.

They assaulted him in a "particularly brutal and cruel" manner for over three hours before he died on December 4, 2020, in northern Helsinki, the court said in a press release.