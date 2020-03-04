The United States and Israel seek to disrupt cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran by pressuring the former and spreading "fabricated" intelligence about the country's nuclear program, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna said on Wednesday, following the fresh IAEA report

On Tuesday, the Reuters news organization cited the agency's extraordinary report on Iran's nuclear activities that said Tehran had accumulated more than a tonne of low-enriched uranium in violation of the nuclear deal's restrictions since it had scrapped some core commitments under the accord in response to sanctions that the US piled on after withdrawing from the pact. The IAEA also complained that some of its requests for information and access to several sites remained unanswered.

"Unfortunately, once again, the US and Israeli regime try to exert pressure on the Agency to derail it from its statutory functions in order to distort the proactive and constructive cooperation and relations between the Agency and Iran," Kazem Gharib Abadi said, as quoted by Iran's mission in Vienna.

Tehran, he went on, has no obligation to react to the agency's requests, which are based on "intelligence services' fabricated information." He warned that if member states failed to reject such a practice, their national sovereignty would be endangered.

The US and Israel accuse Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons. In early January 2018, Israel claimed to have seized tens of thousands of sensitive documents about Iran's nuclear program during a raid on a storage facility in Tehran. Israel has since been releasing the purported documents in portions.

Iran insists that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons and is closely cooperating with the IAEA.