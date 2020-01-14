Tehran Air Crash Flight Recorders Not to Be Sent to France -Aviation Safety Inquiry Bureau

The flight recorders from the Ukrainian aircraft that crashed near Tehran will not be sent to France, they will be decoded in Ukraine, France's Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said Tuesday

Earlier, Iranian judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Ismaili said during a press conference that the Iranian authorities had sent a black box from the Ukrainian jet to France for deciphering.

"No, no, this is not true, I do not confirm this information," a BEA spokesman said when asked to comment on the Iranian side's statement.