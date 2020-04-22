Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and backed his idea on holding an Astana format summit via a videoconference, the office of the Iranian president said on Wednesday

"Rouhani welcomed the suggestion of the Turkish president on holding an Iran-Turkey-Russia summit within Astana process as well as an Iranian-Turkish cooperation council on the highest level in the format of a videoconference," the office said.