Tehran Backs Ankara's Idea Of Astana Summit Via Videoconference - Rouhani's Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:57 PM

Tehran Backs Ankara's Idea of Astana Summit Via Videoconference - Rouhani's Office

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and backed his idea on holding an Astana format summit via a videoconference, the office of the Iranian president said on Wednesday

"Rouhani welcomed the suggestion of the Turkish president on holding an Iran-Turkey-Russia summit within Astana process as well as an Iranian-Turkish cooperation council on the highest level in the format of a videoconference," the office said.

"Rouhani welcomed the suggestion of the Turkish president on holding an Iran-Turkey-Russia summit within Astana process as well as an Iranian-Turkish cooperation council on the highest level in the format of a videoconference," the office said.

