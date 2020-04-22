Tehran Backs Ankara's Idea Of Astana Summit Via Videoconference - Rouhani's Office
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:57 PM
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and backed his idea on holding an Astana format summit via a videoconference, the office of the Iranian president said on Wednesday
(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and backed his idea on holding an Astana format summit via a videoconference, the office of the Iranian president said on Wednesday.
"Rouhani welcomed the suggestion of the Turkish president on holding an Iran-Turkey-Russia summit within Astana process as well as an Iranian-Turkish cooperation council on the highest level in the format of a videoconference," the office said.