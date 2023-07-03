(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a full-fledged member would be beneficial for all member countries and would meet their interests as well as expedite the regionalization process, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"Iran's membership in the SCO meets the interests of both sides ” those of Iran and of the organization and its members... This positive development can boost the SCO's value as an important regional organization. This change will meet the interests of all member countries and strengthen the process of regionalism," Kanaani was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Fars.

On July 4, a meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State chaired by India will take place via videoconference. Iran's accession to the organization is expected to be one of the summit's key outcomes.

The meeting's agenda includes a discussion of the results of the SCO activities over the past year and priority areas for further development of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the organization. The leaders will also exchange views on topical international and regional issues.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were admitted as members.