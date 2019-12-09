UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Believes Moscow Will Not Give Up Fordow Revamp Work Over US Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

Tehran Believes Moscow Will Not Give Up Fordow Revamp Work Over US Sanctions

Tehran thinks that US sanctions will not be able to press Moscow into abandoning the project of repurposing work at Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, a spokesman for the Islamic republic's Atomic Energy Organization said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Tehran thinks that US sanctions will not be able to press Moscow into abandoning the project of repurposing work at Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, a spokesman for the Islamic republic's Atomic Energy Organization said.

The US is set to terminate its sanctions waiver regarding the Fordow nuclear facility starting from December 15. It comes after Tehran resumed uranium enrichment activities at the plant in November as part of the fourth stage of curtailing its nuclear commitments in the wake of US unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

"We believe that Russia will not withdraw [from the project] due to the US termination of sanctions waiver," Behrouz Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

Russia's nuclear fuel company TVEL, a subsidiary of state nuclear corporation Rosatom, in accordance with the Iran nuclear deal, has been working on the project to modify two cascades of gas centrifuges at the Fordow plant to enable production of stable (non-radioactive) tellurium and xenon isotopes for medical purposes since 2017.

On Thursday, TVEL announced that it had suspended the project, saying that the start of uranium enrichment at the facility made it technologically impossible to implement the work.

The next day, Rosatom said that it would renew its work at the Fordow facility once technical solutions were found.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Company Isna Tehran November December Gas 2017 From

Recent Stories

New IAEA Head to Visit Russia Soon to Meet With Pu ..

1 minute ago

European companies minimise risks from US-China tr ..

1 minute ago

S. Korean Court Jails 3 Samsung Executives for Des ..

3 minutes ago

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tuscany, no victims

8 minutes ago

ADB provides $1.3 billion loan to Pakistan for eco ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Defense Minister Requests More Vessels Wit ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.