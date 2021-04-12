UrduPoint.com
Tehran Believes Natanz Attack Was Aimed At Affecting Nuclear Negotiations In Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:35 PM

The sabotage attack at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility was arranged in a bid to thwart the nuclear program negotiations in Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The sabotage attack at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility was arranged in a bid to thwart the nuclear program negotiations in Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Monday.

"The sabotage in Natanz was aimed at affecting the negotiations on the nuclear program," the spokesman said at a press conference.

According to the official, IR-1 uranium enrichment centrifuges were damaged in the incident.

"If the Natanz attack was aimed at slowing down our nuclear production, it failed," the spokesman added, promising that "Israel will face a response in due time and place."

