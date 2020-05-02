Tehran Believes Participants of Iran Deal to Speak Against US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran is convinced that the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran deal, will come forth against the plans by the United States to extend an arms embargo against Iran, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Tehran is convinced that the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran deal, will come forth against the plans by the United States to extend an arms embargo against Iran, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said on Saturday.

On Friday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that Washington would do everything to extend the embargo and is working with the UN Security Council members on the issue.

"The US intentions to prolong the arms embargo is another sign demonstrating the disregard of the international agreements and law by the American regime as well as a bilateral abuse [of power] of the UN Security Council,' Rabiei said in a video posted by the government's website.

He noted that Tehran would continue consultations with other JCPOA countries.

"We think and are convinced that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action member countries, [and] the permanent members of the Security Council will come forward against the aim of the US to avoid rules and laws," he added.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.