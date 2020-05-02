UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Believes Participants Of Iran Deal To Speak Against US Plans To Extend Arms Embargo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 08:28 PM

Tehran Believes Participants of Iran Deal to Speak Against US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo

Tehran is convinced that the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran deal, will come forth against the plans by the United States to extend an arms embargo against Iran, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Tehran is convinced that the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran deal, will come forth against the plans by the United States to extend an arms embargo against Iran, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said on Saturday.

On Friday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that Washington would do everything to extend the embargo and is working with the UN Security Council members on the issue.

"The US intentions to prolong the arms embargo is another sign demonstrating the disregard of the international agreements and law by the American regime as well as a bilateral abuse [of power] of the UN Security Council,' Rabiei said in a video posted by the government's website.

He noted that Tehran would continue consultations with other JCPOA countries.

"We think and are convinced that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action member countries, [and] the permanent members of the Security Council will come forward against the aim of the US to avoid rules and laws," he added.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Tally in Philippines Rises to Over 9,000, ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar, Oman, Bahrain Confirm Over 900 COVID-19 Inf ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Spain Exceeds 25,000 - Heal ..

2 minutes ago

NAB will return like Tarzan after Ramazan: Sheikh ..

31 minutes ago

PM launches Web portal to help jobless people

48 minutes ago

Spain to Make Masks Obligatory in Public Transport ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.