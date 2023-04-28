Tehran Believes Still Possible to Resolve Latest Issues on Nuclear Deal - Envoy to Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The current status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, is the result of US policies and miscalculations, but there is a chance to resolve latest issues, Permanent Representative of Iran to International Organizations in Vienna Mohsen Naziri Asl said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The current status of the JCPOA is the product of US policies and miscalculations. Our past experience has taught us to become engaged in the new round of negotiations with more care and sensitivity.

The few remaining issues from the last round of negotiations could be addressed," Naziri Asl said.

Talks to resume the JCPOA with Iran began in December 2021. Their main goal is to restore the deal and lift the sanctions previously imposed on Tehran by the United States after Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018. However, progress on the deal was frozen by September 2022 amid a series of mass protests in Iran, for which Tehran blamed the US and other Western countries.