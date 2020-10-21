Tehran Believes US Attempts to Impose Unilateral Sanctions Are Doomed to Fail

Any US attempt to impose unilateral restrictions on Iran would breach the international law and be bound to fail, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in an interview with Sputnik, qualifying Washington as "sanctions-addicted

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Any US attempt to impose unilateral restrictions on Iran would breach the international law and be bound to fail, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in an interview with Sputnik, qualifying Washington as "sanctions-addicted.

"The sanctions-addicted United States is not far to once again compensate for some of its blatant failures in the [United Nations] Security Council and its inability to reimpose previous sanctions that ended following the nuclear agreement and the UNSC 2231 Resolution," Khatibzadeh said.

"It is clear that any US attempt to introduce its unilateral steps [sanctions] violates international law and is doomed to fail," the spokesman added.