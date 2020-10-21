UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Believes US Attempts To Impose Unilateral Sanctions Are Doomed To Fail

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:34 PM

Tehran Believes US Attempts to Impose Unilateral Sanctions Are Doomed to Fail

Any US attempt to impose unilateral restrictions on Iran would breach the international law and be bound to fail, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in an interview with Sputnik, qualifying Washington as "sanctions-addicted

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Any US attempt to impose unilateral restrictions on Iran would breach the international law and be bound to fail, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in an interview with Sputnik, qualifying Washington as "sanctions-addicted.

"

"The sanctions-addicted United States is not far to once again compensate for some of its blatant failures in the [United Nations] Security Council and its inability to reimpose previous sanctions that ended following the nuclear agreement and the UNSC 2231 Resolution," Khatibzadeh said.

"It is clear that any US attempt to introduce its unilateral steps [sanctions] violates international law and is doomed to fail," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Washington Nuclear United States Agreement

Recent Stories

OIC welcomes removal of Sudan from US state sponso ..

4 minutes ago

Head coaches confirm Quaid-e-Azam Trophy squads

17 minutes ago

India reports more than 54,000 COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago

Pakistan heads towards right direction, says PM

20 minutes ago

Ex-UN Envoy Says 5-Year Extension of New START Bet ..

16 seconds ago

Pharmaceutical products exports increase record 22 ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.