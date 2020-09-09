UrduPoint.com
Tehran Blames Enemies Of Peace For Assassination Attempt On Afghan Vice President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:26 PM

Tehran Blames Enemies of Peace for Assassination Attempt on Afghan Vice President

The assassination attempt on the Afghan first vice president was staged by opponents of peace who seek to thwart intra-Afghan talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The assassination attempt on the Afghan first vice president was staged by opponents of peace who seek to thwart intra-Afghan talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

A blast targeting a convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh broke out in Kabul on Wednesday morning. The senior official escaped unharmed, but 10 other people were killed and further 16 sustained injuries. The Taliban have denied any involvement in the attack.

"[Iranian Ministry spokesman Saeed] Khatibzadeh described the assassination attempt as a move made by the enemies of Afghanistan's peace and stability given the imminence of intra-Afghan negotiations," the press release said.

The attack came the next day after a credible source told Sputnik that the six remaining Taliban prisoners had been transferred from Afghan prisons to Qatar to complete the exchange and pave way for direct talks between Kabul and the radical movement.

More Stories From World

