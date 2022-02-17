Tehran Building Explosion Caused by Gas Leak Leaves 9 People Dead - Reports

A gas leak in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday caused an explosion and building collapse, resulting in nine deaths, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) A gas leak in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday caused an explosion and building collapse, resulting in nine deaths, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the media, an explosion caused by a gas leak in an apartment premise and the subsequent collapse of the building occurred in the Rabat Karim neighborhood and left nine people dead, with nine others injured.

Emergency services have completed a rescue operation to remove the victims from the debris, with the injured being transferred to local hospitals.