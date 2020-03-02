Tehran Calls for Return to Astana Format Talks on Syria Amid Idlib Escalation

The Astana format talks with the participation of Russia, Turkey and Iran is the main format of negotiations on the Syrian settlement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani proposed holding a meeting on the Idlib escalation without Russia

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Astana format talks with the participation of Russia, Turkey and Iran is the main format of negotiations on the Syrian settlement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani proposed holding a meeting on the Idlib escalation without Russia.

On Saturday, Rouhani held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and suggested holding a trilateral meeting with Syria to discuss the situation in the Idlib province, among other issues. The proposal excluded the participation of Russia in this meeting.

"We are convinced that the main way to resolve the crisis in Syria involves the use of a political approach and methods. Until recently, the Astana process has been the main one, and nothing has been more important.

It is necessary that we all return to this process," Mousavi said during a videoconference.

Mousavi added that Tehran was making efforts to hold the Astana three summit and expected it to be held in Tehran in the near future.

The escalation in Idlib was triggered last week when the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) began a large-scale offensive against the Syrian government forces, prompting a response. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish troops, who were not supposed to be in the area, were caught in the shelling. There were reports of over 30 deaths and more than 30 injured among the Turkish troops. Russia swiftly ensured that the Syrian forces halted the offensive to allow the dead and injured to be evacuated to Turkey.