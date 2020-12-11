UrduPoint.com
Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Tehran Calls on Global Community to Remain on High Alert to Prevent Reemergence of IS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Iran urges the international community to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of terrorist ideology and the reemergence of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday.

In his congratulatory message on the third anniversary of Iraq's victory over the IS terrorist group, Khatibzadeh said that this was the result of "the firm resolve and integrated fortitude" of the Iraqi government, nation and armed forces.

"Although the military force of Daesh (ISIS) has been defeated, the Takfiri, anti-human, and terrorist thoughts and the overt and covert regional and extra-regional supports for that (ISIS) continue, and it is necessary for the international community to be vigilant in the face of the ideological spread and resurgence of that current," Khatibzadeh said, as cited in the foreign ministry's press release.

The diplomat also noted Tehran's support for Baghdad in the fight against the terrorist group, adding that the Iranian government will further stand by Iraq and contribute to the neighboring country's security, stability prosperity and territorial integrity.

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in late 2017, but the army, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts military operations against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

