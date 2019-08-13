UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Calls On Indian Gov't To Take Measures To Improve Security Situation In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Tehran Calls on Indian Gov't to Take Measures to Improve Security Situation in Kashmir

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Tehran urges the Indian government to take measures to normalize the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern about alleged restrictions faced by Muslims in the state, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added it was reacting to reports about the difficult security situation in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as well as religious "restrictions" faced by the Muslim community there. The ministry expressed concern about this, stressing that India should take measures that would return the region back to normal and allow people to exercise their natural rights.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted to the state by Article 370 of the Indian constitution. Under the new initiative of the Federal government, the region will be divided into two union territories.

Pakistan has condemned India's move, with Prime Minister Imran Khan comparing it to Nazi ideology.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Jammu Tehran August Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

18 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.