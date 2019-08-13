TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Tehran urges the Indian government to take measures to normalize the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern about alleged restrictions faced by Muslims in the state, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added it was reacting to reports about the difficult security situation in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as well as religious "restrictions" faced by the Muslim community there. The ministry expressed concern about this, stressing that India should take measures that would return the region back to normal and allow people to exercise their natural rights.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted to the state by Article 370 of the Indian constitution. Under the new initiative of the Federal government, the region will be divided into two union territories.

Pakistan has condemned India's move, with Prime Minister Imran Khan comparing it to Nazi ideology.