TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Chief of Staff of the President of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi on Wednesday called on the countries of the middle East to remain vigilant in the last month of US President Donald Trump's term in office and to prevent new crises in the region.

The statement came amid growing tensions between Tehran and Washington against the backdrop of the most recent attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, blamed by the US on "Iran-backed militias."

"The emergence of any new crisis in the region is contrary to the goals of the regional countries and the international order. We hope that the regional countries will take the necessary precautions and prevent new problems in the region in the remaining 29 days of the Trump administration," Vaezi said, as cited by the government.

According to the senior official, Israel and the United States will use any possibility to destabilize the situation in the Middle East.

Iran-Israel relations have also escalated over the recent weeks following the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the key figures behind Iran's nuclear program and the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Innovation Center, in late November. Tehran officials have blamed the attack on Israel and the anti-Islamic Revolution organization People's Mujahedin of Iran.

Earlier in December, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Israel wanted to provoke a war in the Middle East in the last days of "the tarnished government" of Trump by killing the nuclear physicist.