Tehran Calls on Regional Neighbors to Join Next Russia-China-Iran Naval Drills -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Tehran invites countries in the region to join the next Russia-China-Iran naval drills, media reported on Sunday, citing Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi.

Khanzadi said that joint drills were intended at providing security in the region, while praising a high level of cooperation between Tehran, Moscow and Beijing, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.

Moreover, Khanzadi added that maritime security is an issue that required a collective approach, as reported by the news agency.

Russia, Iran and China launched a joint naval exercise, dubbed Naval Security Belt, in the northern Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman on Friday. During the drill, the participants are set to exercise fighting terrorism and piracy, as well as providing regional security. The drill will last four days and will include the three states sharing the experience of naval rescue operations.