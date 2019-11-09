UrduPoint.com
Tehran Calls US Sanctions 'Blessing,' Vital Chance To Rid Economy Of Oil Dependence

Tehran Calls US Sanctions 'Blessing,' Vital Chance to Rid Economy of Oil Dependence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The US push to drive Iran's oil sales to zero is actually a "blessing" for the Islamic republic, which should seize it as an opportunity to get rid of dependence on natural resources and diversify the economy, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

"In fact, many consider in Iran, including me, that the zero oil [exports push] by the US is a blessing for our economy. It's a golden opportunity for us to get rid of dependence on oil in our economy ... We are now trying to design our budget based on not selling off any oil," Araghchi said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

He noted that the US sanctions also united the Iranian society.

"All political factions are along the same line," the deputy minister said.

Since the unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the United States has reinstated sanctions on Tehran. As part of the maximum pressure on the country, it has been expanding sanctions targeting Iran's economy, including its oil and metal industries, financial and banking sectors, trade and weapons development, in addition to travel bans and asset freezes.

