MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Iran can meet European countries' energy needs in the event of the conclusion of an agreement to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"In light of the Ukrainian crisis and problems with Europe's energy supply, if negotiations (on the resumption of the JCPOA) are completed and sanctions are lifted, then Iran can become a supplier of most of Europe's needs, especially in energy resources," Kanaani told reporters, as quoted by the Fars news agency.