UrduPoint.com

Tehran Can Meet Europe's Energy NEeds If JCPOA Signed - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Tehran Can Meet Europe's Energy NEeds If JCPOA Signed - Iranian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Iran can meet European countries' energy needs in the event of the conclusion of an agreement to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"In light of the Ukrainian crisis and problems with Europe's energy supply, if negotiations (on the resumption of the JCPOA) are completed and sanctions are lifted, then Iran can become a supplier of most of Europe's needs, especially in energy resources," Kanaani told reporters, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Related Topics

Iran Europe Event Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

58 minutes ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

1 hour ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.