Tehran, Caracas Sign Comprehensive Agreement On Cultural Cooperation - Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Iran and Venezuela have signed a comprehensive five-year agreement on cultural cooperation, Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, who is accompanying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his current tour of Latin America, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Iran and Venezuela have signed a comprehensive five-year agreement on cultural cooperation, Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, who is accompanying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his current tour of Latin America, said on Thursday.

"During the meeting with Mr. Ernesto Villegas, the Venezuelan minister of culture, we reached excellent accords, including a comprehensive five-year agreement on cultural ties between our countries, an agreement on mass media and another one on cooperation of our national libraries," Esmaili was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA.

The minister said that an Iranian delegation will participate in a book exhibition in Caracas, which is scheduled for November, while at the same time, Days of Iran's Culture will take place in Venezuela and later in other countries of Latin America.

Esmaili also said that Iran's cultural representative offices will be opened in Venezuela and Brazil, while Iran's and Venezuela's national libraries will create Spanish and Persian literature departments, respectively.

In addition, both countries intend to make several deals with relation to Iran's potential investments in paper manufacturing plants in Venezuela as well as to maritime trade between both countries.

On Wednesday, Raisi arrived in the capital of Cuba, Havana, on an official visit, after traveling to Venezuela and Nicaragua as part of his three-nation tour of Latin America.

