UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Claims Retrieved Fragments Of US Drone In Iranian Waters Which Flew From UAE

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:49 AM

Tehran Claims Retrieved Fragments of US Drone in Iranian Waters Which Flew From UAE

Iranian military have retrieved the fragments of a US drone from the Iranian territorial waters, the country's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said on Thursday, adding that the UAV was flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Iranian military have retrieved the fragments of a US drone from the Iranian territorial waters, the country's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said on Thursday, adding that the UAV was flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"At 00:14 [19:44 GMT Wednesday] US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 [23:35 GMT Wednesday] at the coordinates (25�59'43"N 57�02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak. We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down," Zarif tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Zarif stressed that Washington continues waging "economic terrorism" against the Islamic republic.

However, Tehran is not seeking war, but just wants to "defend [its] skies, land and waters," he added.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been mounting ever since the abrupt US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal back in May 2018. A year later, the situation only worsened, with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's finance, transport, military and other spheres.

In May this year, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.�

Related Topics

Drone Iran Europe Washington Nuclear UAE Tehran United States United Arab Emirates May 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistani man abuses Salman Shahbaz in London, vid ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysia launches legal action to recover 1MDB mil ..

43 seconds ago

Philippine ex-foreign minister denied entry to Hon ..

20 minutes ago

Living with the dead: Urban poor take over Cambodi ..

20 minutes ago

Nepalese Army Chief meets Chinese Defense Minister ..

20 minutes ago

UN envoy reports 'largest' expansion of Israeli se ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.