Tehran Claims Retrieved Fragments of US Drone in Iranian Waters Which Flew From UAE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Iranian military have retrieved the fragments of a US drone from the Iranian territorial waters, the country's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said on Thursday, adding that the UAV was flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"At 00:14 [19:44 GMT Wednesday] US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 [23:35 GMT Wednesday] at the coordinates (25�59'43"N 57�02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak. We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down," Zarif tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Zarif stressed that Washington continues waging "economic terrorism" against the Islamic republic.

However, Tehran is not seeking war, but just wants to "defend [its] skies, land and waters," he added.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been mounting ever since the abrupt US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal back in May 2018. A year later, the situation only worsened, with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's finance, transport, military and other spheres.

In May this year, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.�