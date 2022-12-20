UrduPoint.com

Tehran Closes Educational Institutions Over Air Pollution - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Tehran Closes Educational Institutions Over Air Pollution - Reports

Tehran's authorities have announced the closure of all educational institutions and kindergartens due to elevated levels of polluted air across the capital and the entire province, media reported on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Tehran's authorities have announced the closure of all educational institutions and kindergartens due to elevated levels of polluted air across the capital and the entire province, media reported on Tuesday.

The Tehran Air Pollution Emergency Committee decided to also ban outdoor sports activities, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, adding that school classes will be held virtually.

The committee also urged citizens not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

In recent years, Tehran has become one of the most polluted cities in the world, and poor air quality often forces authorities to close schools and businesses. In July, the authorities closed all educational institutions and government offices in Tehran and other cities as the air quality index was deemed unhealthy for all sensitive groups.

Related Topics

World Sports Poor Tehran July Media All Government

Recent Stories

CM condoles loss of human lives in accident

CM condoles loss of human lives in accident

6 minutes ago
 Six dead as Thai navy continues search for missing ..

Six dead as Thai navy continues search for missing sailors

6 minutes ago
 Euphoric Argentines ready to party with Messi, Wor ..

Euphoric Argentines ready to party with Messi, World Cup winners

6 minutes ago
 PM seeks plan to solarise govt buildings in Islama ..

PM seeks plan to solarise govt buildings in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions Two Former Haitian Ministers for ..

Canada Sanctions Two Former Haitian Ministers for Alleged Corruption

12 minutes ago
 Introduction of EU's Gas Price Cap EU Political De ..

Introduction of EU's Gas Price Cap EU Political Decision Posing Risks for Suppli ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.