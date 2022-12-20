Tehran Closes Educational Institutions Over Air Pollution - Reports

Tehran's authorities have announced the closure of all educational institutions and kindergartens due to elevated levels of polluted air across the capital and the entire province, media reported on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Tehran's authorities have announced the closure of all educational institutions and kindergartens due to elevated levels of polluted air across the capital and the entire province, media reported on Tuesday.

The Tehran Air Pollution Emergency Committee decided to also ban outdoor sports activities, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, adding that school classes will be held virtually.

The committee also urged citizens not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

In recent years, Tehran has become one of the most polluted cities in the world, and poor air quality often forces authorities to close schools and businesses. In July, the authorities closed all educational institutions and government offices in Tehran and other cities as the air quality index was deemed unhealthy for all sensitive groups.