Tehran Completes Project To Connect Grand Bazaar To Sewage System

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Tehran completes project to connect Grand Bazaar to sewage system

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Tehran’s Grand Bazaar has been connected to the sewage system, a local official says.

The mayor of District 12 of Tehran, Vahid Reza Anaraki Mohammadi, said on Tuesday that Iran’s capital has completed the project to connect the Grand Bazaar to the sewage system.

The completion of the infrastructure takes place after two decades, the official further noted.

The step is taken to preserve the environment and eliminate unpleasant odors from the surroundings of the Grand Bazaar, he added.

Located in the heart of Tehran, the Grand Bazaar enjoys various mazes, corridors, lanes, intersections, entrances, and passageways with hundreds of shops offering different types of goods and services.

