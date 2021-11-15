Tehran Concerned About Spike in Terrorist Activities in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Iran is concerned with the increased terrorist activity in Afghanistan and has received information about the presence of the Islamic State (IS, or ISIS, a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in that country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Iran is concerned with the increased terrorist activity in Afghanistan and has received information about the presence of the Islamic State (IS, or ISIS, a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in that country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Last Friday, a blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, with three people reported dead and 15 injured.

"We are very concerned with the growing extremism, terrorism (in Afghanistan), and its worst form is the attacks on Muslim congregants," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the Islamic Republic news Agency.

The spokesman also noted that the Afghan authorities were responsible for defending their citizens.

"Unfortunately, we have a message about ISIS presence there, this is very concerning," Khatibzadeh added.

In mid-August, the Taliban (organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) entered Kabul following several weeks of making military gains that coincided with the withdrawal of foreign troops. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of an interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.