MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned Israel's strikes on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to respond to the attacks.

"(Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser) Kanaani said the attacks (on southern Lebanon), which are a continuation of the desecration al-Aqsa Mosque and brutal raid by Zionist forces against Palestinian worshipers, constitute a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and also a gross breach of the principles of international law and human rights of the Palestinian people. He called on the global community and responsible international bodies to give an effective and deterrent response to ... acts of aggression," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its tanks and military aviation carried out strikes on positions of the Palestinian militant group Hamas along the border with the Gaza Strip and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

The strikes were conducted in response to the missile attacks conducted against Israel from the Lebanese territory earlier in the week, according to the IDF.

On Thursday, Israeli media reported that dozens of missiles had been fired from Lebanon, targeting border towns and cities located in the northern and western Galilee region. The IDF said that 34 missiles had been fired from Lebanon, 23 of them intercepted by the air defense systems. The Israeli military accused Palestinian groups of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of islam's holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds of worshipers.